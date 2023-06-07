Biggby Coffee and the Cincinnati Bengals Announce Partnership for Upcoming Football Season

The Bengals and BIGGBY® COFFEE have announced a new partnership, bringing two brands together in a collaboration that will energize both sports and coffee enthusiasts alike.

As a Proud Partner of the Bengals, BIGGBY® COFFEE will offer a variety of Bengals-themed drinks, including the WHO DEY Latte, and exclusive promotions at participating local stores in the greater Cincinnati area. The partnership aims to enhance the game day experience by fueling Bengals fans with quality beverages and warm hospitality that BIGGBY® COFFEE is known for.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with the Cincinnati Bengals", said Amanda Ward, President of the BIGGBY® COFFEE Cincinnati Co-Op, a cooperative of BIGGBY® COFFEE franchise owners in the Cincinnati area. "This collaboration allows us to connect with the passionate Bengals fan base and provide them with memorable experiences and delicious coffee options. We look forward to fueling the Bengals and their fans throughout the season."

"BIGGBY® COFFEE is a brand that aligns perfectly with the energy and excitement of the Bengals, and we are equally thrilled about this new partnership," said Lacy Ekert, Bengals Chief Partnership Officer. "We are excited to work together to further enhance the game day experience for our fans and showcase the synergy between football and coffee culture in the Bengals home territory."

