Biggby Coffee and the Cincinnati Bengals Announce Partnership for Upcoming Football Season

The Bengals and BIGGBY® COFFEE have announced a new partnership, bringing two brands together in a collaboration that will energize both sports and coffee enthusiasts alike.
As a Proud Partner of the Bengals, BIGGBY® COFFEE will offer a variety of Bengals-themed drinks, including the WHO DEY Latte, and exclusive promotions at participating local stores in the greater Cincinnati area. The partnership aims to enhance the game day experience by fueling Bengals fans with quality beverages and warm hospitality that BIGGBY® COFFEE is known for.
"We are incredibly excited to partner with the Cincinnati Bengals", said Amanda Ward, President of the BIGGBY® COFFEE Cincinnati Co-Op, a cooperative of BIGGBY® COFFEE franchise owners in the Cincinnati area. "This collaboration allows us to connect with the passionate Bengals fan base and provide them with memorable experiences and delicious coffee options. We look forward to fueling the Bengals and their fans throughout the season."
"BIGGBY® COFFEE is a brand that aligns perfectly with the energy and excitement of the Bengals, and we are equally thrilled about this new partnership," said Lacy Ekert, Bengals Chief Partnership Officer. "We are excited to work together to further enhance the game day experience for our fans and showcase the synergy between football and coffee culture in the Bengals home territory."
About The BIGGBY® COFFEE Franchise:
BIGGBY® COFFEE, based in East Lansing, Mich., was started with a single store on March 15, 1995. One year later, and on the cusp of opening a second location, Bob Fish and Michael McFall, on a handshake and $4,000, decided to franchise the concept. The brand's cultural values of Make Friends, Have Fun, B Yourself and Share Great Coffee help coffee lovers and the coffee-curious alike benefit from a less pretentious and fun approach to the standard gourmet cafe paradigm. Besides connoisseur-worthy drinks with names like Teddy Bear® and Caramel Marvel®, BIGGBY® COFFEE baristas provide a unique experience focused on brightening their customers' day and supporting them in building a life they love. The "Big 'B'" on the orange background caught on, and today BIGGBY® COFFEE has 350-plus cafes across many states, including Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Florida and Idaho.