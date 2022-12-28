Betfred Launch Party At Fowling Warehouse

Betfred Sportsbook, the official sports betting partner of the Cincinnati Bengals, is celebrating the launch of its Ohio sports betting app on Sunday, Jan. 1 – the first day of legal sports betting in Ohio – with an all-day party at the Fowling Warehouse.

The Betfred Launch Party features Ohio's Best Bettor competition, raffles to win Bengals tickets and Fred Bets, and local food trucks with DJ Prymtime. Special guests, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz and former Bengals player Dre Kirkpatrick, will be in attendance for photo opportunities.

The event for new customers of Betfred Sportsbook kicks off at noon. Those who register (must be 21 years of age or older) and receive verification for a Betfred Sportsbook Ohio account before Jan. 1 will get an invitation to the free launch event and earn a $20 Fred Bet. Along with the $20 bonus Fred Bet for new registrations, Betfred has a welcome offer package worth up to $1,111. Visit betfredsports.com/ohio to see terms and conditions of the offer and RSVP for the launch event. Someone who makes a deposit before the clock strikes 12 on New Year's will receive a $1,000 Fred Bet in their account on New Year's Day.

"I'm very thankful to partner with a first-class sportsbook brand like Betfred," said Muñoz. "They've been doing this for over 50 years globally and have quickly integrated themselves into the Cincinnati community as the official sports betting partner of the Cincinnati Bengals. I'm looking forward to continuing to work with Betfred and you can look forward to betting with Fred. Who Dey!"

Betfred has been taking bets for 50+ years since 1967, growing from one betting shop in the UK to becoming a global sportsbook brand with over 1,500 betting shops worldwide.

"Betfred is a sportsbook that was made by bettors for bettors," said Betfred COO Bryan Bennett. "Even though we have a global presence, Betfred is focused on providing the most personalized and local sports betting experience. Betfred offers the best odds and prices, as well as creative betting markets you can't find anywhere else. We look forward to engaging with fans across Ohio and showing them what Betfred has to offer."

"January 1st marks a historic shift in how Bengals fans interact with our games and the NFL," said Cincinnati Bengals Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Brian Sells. "A partner like Betfred is essential for fans. Betfred has been in the business for a long time, and we are excited about the experience they will provide."

Betfred will have activations set up at Pregame at The Banks and at Paycor Stadium during Monday Night Football on Jan. 2 with giveaways and additional information.

About Betfred Sportsbook