Bengals Waive O'Shea Dugas, Brady Sheldon and Bryce Sterk

The Bengals today waived three players — OT O'Shea Dugas, LB Brady Sheldon and DE Bryce Sterk.
Dugas, a second-year player out of Louisiana Tech, originally was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in 2019. He spent all of last season on the Reserve/Injured list (knee).
Sheldon, a first-year player out of Ferris State University, joined Cincinnati last November and appeared in one game (no statistics).
Sterk, a rookie out of Montana State, was acquired by Cincinnati on waivers from Miami on Aug. 14.