Bengals Waive O'Shea Dugas, Brady Sheldon and Bryce Sterk

news

A couple of months after watching Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas emerge from the upstart Ivy League to man up with the Power Five in last year's Senior Bowl, Bengals director of college scouting Mike Potts asked him to sit down in his Paycor Stadium office so he could look him in the eye. The Senior Bowl is changing, but this week in Mobile, Ala., the basic scouting rituals apply.