Bengals Usher In Dax Hill Era

Hill also learned from two of the best pros in the Bengals locker room. Vonn Bell was a big culture guy all the way once they plucked him nearly three years to the day in free agency from the Saints, helping head coach Zac Taylor stir new chemistry with his pre-dawn arrivals in the weight room and leading DBs-only meetings on off-days. Since Bell drilled Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to force a fumble in a turning point 2020 Monday night win at Paycor, the Bengals are 29-14 and been to the AFC title game twice.

Bates has been a reliable starter and locker room presence ever since they took him in the second round out of Wake Forest in 2018, leaving the Bengals with three starters from the Marvin Lewis Era with Sam Hubbard, Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd. Bates' 14 interceptions in five seasons are the second most by a Bengals safety in this century behind only Reggie Nelson's 23 in six seasons.

And Bengal-dom will never forget how they teamed up for the overtime interception in the 2021 AFC title game that led to a Super Bowl trip.

"Really just take everything serious, don't take anything lightly," Hill said of what he learned from Bates and Bell. "Always having that chip on your shoulder. Don't take anything for granted, because anything can happen in an NFL season. Just take it one day at time and try to get better from that."

The Bengals weren't caught flat-footed Monday. The drafting of Hill 11 months ago reflected that as they brace for the potential extensions of 2020 contracts to Burrow, wide receiver Tee Higgins and linebacker Logan Wilson in deals that would absorb big chunks in this year's salary cap.

Plus, they figure to be in the market for a veteran safety to team with Hill as well as expect 2024 compensatory picks for Bell and Bates, which could possibly net a third-rounder and fifth-rounder. The re-signing of linebacker Germaine Pratt next to Wilson behind a four-man line each averaging eight-digit salaries keeps the front six or seven intact, pending the look.

And now it's Dax Hill's turn like it was when Bates started the 2018 opener.