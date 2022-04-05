Bengals Training Room In Transition As Sparling Reflects On Hall of Fame Career

Paul, thanks for keeping me healthy all these years. Ken.

"Kenny had the toughest ankles to tape," Sparling says. "He had these huge calves that kind of just melted into his ankles. It was just hard to do without getting wrinkles. I got pretty good at it and Marv Pollins finally told me, 'You take care of Kenny.'"

Sparling has the perfect pitch of Pollins' soprano. No wonder he can sound just like him. Pollins is the man he replaced, the man he assisted for a dozen years. The man he wanted to meet when he enrolled at Wilmington College as an athletic training major off of nine varsity letters as a high school trainer in Dayton, Ohio.

"I figured since Wilmington was good enough for the Bengals, it was good enough for me," says Sparling and he has plenty of pictures with his mentor to prove it. "Plus, I knew it was the best way to meet Marv. He's doing great. He's 86. I talked to him just before the Super Bowl."

After a decade of assisting Pollins, Sparling ventured into private business in 1991. But that didn't last long.

Feb. 23, 1992 was a Sunday. While local sports talk radio urged the Bengals to draft defense, the morning TV news shows were blaring about Bill Clinton reviving his all but tattered presidential campaign a few days before with a surprising second in the New Hampshire primary. It turns out the same week Clinton began the climb from beleaguered governor to the next President of the United States earning the nickname "The Comeback Kid," Brown called Sparling to the scouting combine in the wake of Pollins' retirement and asked him to come back to the Bengals to head up the training room.

On Monday, Feb. 24, 1992, the Bengals released the statement that Sparling was back. Only the Giants' Ronnie Barnes has been in an NFL training room longer. Mike Brown gave the reason simply in a 2020 Bengals.com story.:

"I trust Paul Sparling. Implicitly, you'd have to say."

So at least one of the Marv Pollins photos is staying. So is the certificate from the Wilmington College Hall of Fame. He's got another one coming next month from the Ohio Athletic Trainers Hall of Fame.

He's also got two of the iconic Jim Borgman drawing that The Cincinnati Enquirer's Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist drew during the Bengals' 1988 Super Bowl season. The one with a huge tiger curled up in front of Riverfront Stadium purring, "Next."

Sparling has one of those in his office and one in his examining room that is connected through a door.