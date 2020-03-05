Bengals' Sparling: From Laundry Boy To NFL Athletic Trainer Of The Year

Remember, Sparling was a kid who grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he won nine letters as a high school trainer. And the reason he stayed home to attend Wilmington College to major in athletic training is he thought he might get to meet Marv Pollins, the Bengals' first trainer working training camp on the Wilmington campus.

Before he started his sophomore year in the summer of 1978, he graduated from being the camp "laundry boy," to helping Pollins and a young trainer named Bill Connelly. By the time Sparling graduated, Connelly was on track to become the team's business manager and Sparling was Pollins' assistant. And they were it. They were both doing rehab, taping ankles and keeping records. The man he simply wanted to meet became his mentor. Only two current NFL head athletic trainers, the Giants' Ronnie Barnes and the Broncos' Steve Antonopulos, started before '78 when they arrived in the league two years earlier. Now his first student athletic trainer in 1992, Bryan Dykhuizen, is the head athletic trainer at Wilmington. That's how you get trophies.

"Marv would always tell me, 'Look, we're not solving world peace down here,'" Sparling says. "You do the best you can. You give it your all. You can't take it home. This is what I do. It's not who I am."

If he didn't know that, he did in the offseason of 2003, a hectic period in club history that ushered in the Marvin Lewis Era. Sparling and his wife had just received an invitation to travel Russia to begin the process to adopt two orphans, Albert and Louisa. Sparling told Mike Brown the trip was scheduled for the bye week and that he may or may not be back for the next game.

"I told Mike it was no problem. If he wanted me to postpone it until after the season, I would," Sparling says. "He looked right at me and said, 'Those kids need you.' Talk about hitting home. I can't fathom a better (boss)."

Sparling got back in time for the game, allowing him and Karen to go back in January and bring back Louisa, almost two, and Albert, just turning one. They're not blood, but they have been brother and sister ever since. Mike Brown has quietly been a supporter. Every year he hands Sparling a check for the annual dinner honoring the Cincinnati Children's Hospital International Adoption Center.

Since the Sparlings were told Louisa is a Russian name, they re-named their daughter Natalie Louisa. And Albert, they said, was not a Russian name but the name the nurses in the orphanage had given the boy. He became Kenneth Grayson Sparling, named after Sparling's father, Kenneth Gray Sparling, an Air Force lieutenant colonel and optometrist who signed up for World War II at age 17 and flew more than 70 missions in the B-25 Mitchell over Italy and southern France.

It was the first Kenneth Sparling who was on a mission trip to Costa Rica in 1992 when he got a message from his wife. Paul, who had left the Bengals the previous season to pursue business opportunities, had been offered the Bengals' head trainer's job in the wake of Pollins' retirement and it was a decision full of wrestling.

"He told me, 'This is what you went to school for, this is what you worked for,'" his son recalls. "He told me, 'You never want to get down the road and look back and wonder, 'What if?' If it doesn't work out, you can always go back to the business.'"

The son took the advice, opening up another generation to pranks that Paul Sparling had perfected in the take no-prisoners training rooms of Gregg, Esiason and the slew of other characters from the colorful '80s.