Bengals Training Camp Observations - Aug. 9

Aug 09, 2023 at 08:15 PM
Hoard-Dan-160505-(head shot)-001
Dan Hoard

Bengals Radio Broadcaster

Evan McPherson 080923
Ryan Meyer
K Evan McPherson kicks the ball during a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Here are five observations after Wednesday's training camp practice.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Report: 'Veteran-y' Defense For Bengals Finds Love 

An in-depth look at the Bengals joint practice with the Packers Wednesday.
news

How To Watch Packers at Bengals for Week 1 of the 2023 Preseason

Learn how you watch watch, listen and stream the Packers-Bengals preseason game in Week 1 of the 2023 preseason.
news

Bengals Release Uniform Schedule for 2023 Season

Learn what the Bengals are wearing and when for the 2023 season.
news

Logan Wilson And Germaine Pratt Extend Their Run Into Conversation For NFL's Best Backer Tandem

If Germaine Pratt is "Playoff P," then Logan Wilson is "Big Game Dub." Wilson and Pratt, married in the middle for at least four more seasons, emerge as one of NFL's best tandems.
Advertising