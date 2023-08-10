Bengals Training Camp Observations - Aug. 9

Here are five observations after Wednesday's training camp practice.
5 observations from the #Bengals joint practice vs Green Bay. 1. Joe Burrow attended practice for the 1st time since straining his calf 13 days ago. “It’s always nice to have his presence out there,” said O-coordinator Brian Callahan. “I think it’s good for guys to see him out.” pic.twitter.com/7hjij5SLN8
3. Trey Hendrickson had a sack in an 11-on-11 period. After coming off the field for a few snaps, he immediately had another sack after returning. “You expect that,” said Germaine Pratt. “He’s one of the elite rushers in the game. I don’t think anybody can block him.” pic.twitter.com/1IgamLKTpn
5. There were a couple of scuffles between the Bengals defense and Packers offense — Green Bay LG Elgton Jenkins was in the middle of both. “It happens,” said Hubbard. “I don’t think we need to make a big deal out of. We’re professionals and everybody’s very competitive.” pic.twitter.com/K9OsEDml1z
Here’s a bonus highlight from Day 11 of #Bengals camp. Who needs a regulation goal post when you have Evan McPherson? These posts are about 10 narrower than the NFL standard of 18 feet 6 inches. pic.twitter.com/PylM0bATfi
