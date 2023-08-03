Bengals Training Camp Observations - Aug. 3

Here are five observations after Thursday's training camp practice.
Five observations from Day 7 of #Bengals training camp.— Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) August 3, 2023
1. There was live tackling for the first time as the running backs were fair game in a short yardage period. Here Cam Taylor-Britt drops rookie Chase Brown for a minimal gain on third-and-one. pic.twitter.com/7OV0uvbA6A
3. Trenton Irwin made a spectacular one-handed TD catch and is having a strong camp (this TD was from Tuesday).— Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) August 3, 2023
“Shoot, sometimes you see these guys make these plays and you’re like, ‘Frick, how is that possible?’” said Siemian. “Trenton’s been making plays like that all camp.” pic.twitter.com/DwkW6AFeMJ
5. One of the most intriguing undrafted rookies is massive offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland (6’7, 328) out of Washington.— Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) August 3, 2023
“That kid is so much fun to coach,” said Frank Pollack. “I get on his ass and he doesn’t bat an eye. He immediately goes out to apply the correction.” pic.twitter.com/zLGQZF9Vkt