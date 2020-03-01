Bengals To Hold Open House On Saturday, March 7

The Bengals are hosting an open house at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, March 7 as season tickets go on sale for the 2020 season.

The open house will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Fans are encouraged to RSVP at Bengals.com/openhouse.

Season Tickets start at $400 and flexible payment plan options are available.

In addition to Saturday's open house, fans can purchase Season Tickets by calling the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-8383, online at Bengals.com or by visiting the Paul Brown Stadium ticket office.

The Bengals Ticket Hotline and ticket office hours are from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fans can call to schedule an appointment to view available seats. Tickets may be purchased 24/7 through Bengals.com. Fans also can chat with a ticket representative online if they have any questions.