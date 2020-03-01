Bengals To Hold Open House On Saturday, March 7

The Bengals are hosting an open house at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, March 7 as season tickets go on sale for the 2020 season.
The open house will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Fans are encouraged to RSVP at Bengals.com/openhouse.
Season Tickets start at $400 and flexible payment plan options are available.
In addition to Saturday's open house, fans can purchase Season Tickets by calling the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-8383, online at Bengals.com or by visiting the Paul Brown Stadium ticket office.
The Bengals Ticket Hotline and ticket office hours are from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fans can call to schedule an appointment to view available seats. Tickets may be purchased 24/7 through Bengals.com. Fans also can chat with a ticket representative online if they have any questions.
The regular season home schedule features AFC North Division rivals Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, along with the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers. Dates, kickoff times and preseason game information are yet to be determined.