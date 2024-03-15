Bengals Sign Vonn Bell

The Bengals today signed free agent S Vonn Bell to a one-year contract through the 2024 season.
Bell (5-11, 205), a ninth-year player out of Ohio State University, originally was a second-round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2016. He spent four seasons with the Saints (2016-19) and three seasons with the Bengals ('20-22), before playing for the Carolina Panthers in 2023. He has played in 122 regular-season games (106 starts) and has 691 tackles, 9.5 sacks, seven INTs, 37 PDs, 15 FFs and 11 FRs.
Bell was a team captain in each of his three previous seasons with Cincinnati. He started all 48 regular-season games he played in for the Bengals, totaling 288 tackles, 1.5 sacks, five INTs, 21 PDs, eight FFs and four FRs. He also started each of the team's seven postseason contests following the 2021 and '22 seasons.