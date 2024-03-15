Bengals Sign Vonn Bell

The Bengals today signed free agent S Vonn Bell to a one-year contract through the 2024 season.

Bell (5-11, 205), a ninth-year player out of Ohio State University, originally was a second-round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2016. He spent four seasons with the Saints (2016-19) and three seasons with the Bengals ('20-22), before playing for the Carolina Panthers in 2023. He has played in 122 regular-season games (106 starts) and has 691 tackles, 9.5 sacks, seven INTs, 37 PDs, 15 FFs and 11 FRs.