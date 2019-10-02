Bengals Sign Morgan From Practice Squad, Place Ross On Reserve/Injured List

Oct 02, 2019 at 01:23 PM
190814-Morgan-Stanley_reception (AP)
Margaret Bowles

The Bengals today signed WR Stanley Morgan from the practice squad, and placed WR John Ross on the Reserve/Injured list.

Morgan (6-5, 205), a rookie out of the University of Nebraska, was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in May. He spent four seasons (2015-18) at Nebraska, and left with school records for career receptions (189) and receiving yards (2747). This preseason for the Bengals, he played in two games and totaled seven receptions for 73 yards and a TD.

Ross, a third-year player, suffered a sternoclavicular injury during Monday's game at Pittsburgh. He had played in all four games for the Bengals this season, with 16 receptions for 328 yards and three TDs.

