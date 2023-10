Godsil (6-4, 233), a first-year player out of Indiana University, originally signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a college free agent on May 10. After being waived by the Bucs, he signed with the Bengals as a free agent on July 25 and went on to play in all four preseason games. He was waived by Cincinnati on final cuts on Aug. 30, and was not with another team during the 2019 regular season.