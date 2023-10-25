Bengals Save The Dey Adds 500 Lifesavers to the Chain of Survival in Cincinnati

Cintas is the largest national provider of American Heart Association CPR and AED training, as well as AEDs for thousands of businesses nationwide. Being prepared for sudden cardiac arrest requires training, access to an AED, and ongoing service and support, which Cintas is proud to provide to help keep organizations ready and a step ahead for their people and who they serve.

"Getting involved with this community event was such an honor for Cintas. Our company has been providing AEDs and live-saving training to businesses for over 20 years, so we're passionate about helping people get the training they need to be prepared in an emergency," says Todd Van Houten, Senior Director of Product Innovation with Cintas First Aid & Safety. "You never know when you might need these skills, which is why being ready to respond is so important. This is a step in the right direction to create more awareness on the importance of access to AEDs and CPR training."