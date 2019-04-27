Bengals Sample Tight End In Second

Apr 26, 2019 at 08:41 PM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

181001-Sample-Drew_touchdown (AP)
Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington tight end Drew Sample, left, runs for a touchdown after a pass reception against BYU during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

For the third straight Friday of the draft the Bengals went looking for a productive potential starter when they traded down in the second round and picked up a two-way tight end in Washington's Drew Sample.

The Bengals went from Nos. 42 to 52 and picked up a fourth-round pick and sixth-round pick from Denver, giving them two fourth-rounders and six sixth-rounders on Saturday. They got those and the 6-4, 255-pound Sample, all-conference the last two years and academic all-conference the last three. Another "1' character guy in the wake of first-round pick Jonah Williams, Sample runs a 4.7-second 40-yard and has "sneaky speed and quickness," according to Ourlads Scouting Services.

"Reliable pass catcher and a good enough blocker to be considered an every down player," says Ourlads. "Good run after catch ability. Can take a hit and keep on ticking … Productive in what he is asked to do."

That gives new head coach Zac Taylor's offense even more versatility with Sample joining Tyler Eifert and C.J. Uzomah in the tight end corps. They hope the trade is as bountiful as the last two. Last year they slid eight picks, from 46 to 54, to get safety Jessie Bates III and in 2017 they went from 41 to 48 to get running back Joe Mixon. Mixon led the AFC in rushing last season, when Bates played every game and was second on the team with three interceptions.

Drew Sample | Bengals 2019 2nd Round Pick

View the best photos of Drew Sample, the Bengals second round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Washington's Drew Sample runs after catching the ball against North Dakota in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
1 / 9

Washington's Drew Sample runs after catching the ball against North Dakota in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington tight end Drew Sample runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
2 / 9

Washington tight end Drew Sample runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Drew Sample, TE | Round 2
3 / 9

Drew Sample, TE | Round 2

Ted S. Warren/AP Photos
Washington tight end Drew Sample, second from right, is greeted by teammates after he caught a pass for a touchdown against Utah during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
4 / 9

Washington tight end Drew Sample, second from right, is greeted by teammates after he caught a pass for a touchdown against Utah during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren
Washington tight end Drew Sample (88) in the first half during the Cactus Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Friday, Jan. 2, 2015, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
5 / 9

Washington tight end Drew Sample (88) in the first half during the Cactus Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Friday, Jan. 2, 2015, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri
Washington tight end Drew Sample (88) catches a pass for a touchdown against Utah State as Washington's Lavon Coleman (22) looks on in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, in Seattle. Washington beat Utah State 31-17. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
6 / 9

Washington tight end Drew Sample (88) catches a pass for a touchdown against Utah State as Washington's Lavon Coleman (22) looks on in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, in Seattle. Washington beat Utah State 31-17. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren
Washington tight end Drew Sample (88) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
7 / 9

Washington tight end Drew Sample (88) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri
Washington tight end Drew Sample runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
8 / 9

Washington tight end Drew Sample runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North tight end Drew Sample of Washington (88) catches a pass as South safety Jaquan Johnson of Miami (4) defends during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
9 / 9

North tight end Drew Sample of Washington (88) catches a pass as South safety Jaquan Johnson of Miami (4) defends during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Hobson's Choice: Issues And Answers Bouncing In Bengals' Draft Winds

Bengaldom weighs in with the NFL Draft ten days away.

news

Bengals 2022 Mock Draft 5.0

We are less than two weeks away from the NFL Draft taking center stage in Las Vegas, as the Cincinnati Bengals will be the second to last team on the clock on April 28. For the second consecutive week, many draft experts are expecting the same offensive lineman to come off the board when the Bengals select at 31.

news

Bengals Plan Cautious Return To Work After Football's Longest Season

In the history of football, no strength and conditioning coach ever got a team ready to play so deep into the calendar than the Bengals' Joey Boese and his counterpart with the Rams. Which is why he's quite pleased his boss isn't officially opening the weight room until after they select their draft class.

news

Tee Higgins Hopes To Turn Almost Super Bowl MVP Into Another Bengals Playoff Run

The Bengals had a day to mull their second pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and with the 2022 NFL Draft now 15 days away it stands as a great review how the best selections are made.

Advertising