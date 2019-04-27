Bengals Sample Tight End In Second

"Reliable pass catcher and a good enough blocker to be considered an every down player," says Ourlads. "Good run after catch ability. Can take a hit and keep on ticking … Productive in what he is asked to do."

That gives new head coach Zac Taylor's offense even more versatility with Sample joining Tyler Eifert and C.J. Uzomah in the tight end corps. They hope the trade is as bountiful as the last two. Last year they slid eight picks, from 46 to 54, to get safety Jessie Bates III and in 2017 they went from 41 to 48 to get running back Joe Mixon. Mixon led the AFC in rushing last season, when Bates played every game and was second on the team with three interceptions.