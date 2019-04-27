Bengals Sample Tight End In Second

For the third straight Friday of the draft the Bengals went looking for a productive potential starter when they traded down in the second round and picked up a two-way tight end in Washington's Drew Sample.
The Bengals went from Nos. 42 to 52 and picked up a fourth-round pick and sixth-round pick from Denver, giving them two fourth-rounders and six sixth-rounders on Saturday. They got those and the 6-4, 255-pound Sample, all-conference the last two years and academic all-conference the last three. Another "1' character guy in the wake of first-round pick Jonah Williams, Sample runs a 4.7-second 40-yard and has "sneaky speed and quickness," according to Ourlads Scouting Services.
"Reliable pass catcher and a good enough blocker to be considered an every down player," says Ourlads. "Good run after catch ability. Can take a hit and keep on ticking … Productive in what he is asked to do."
That gives new head coach Zac Taylor's offense even more versatility with Sample joining Tyler Eifert and C.J. Uzomah in the tight end corps. They hope the trade is as bountiful as the last two. Last year they slid eight picks, from 46 to 54, to get safety Jessie Bates III and in 2017 they went from 41 to 48 to get running back Joe Mixon. Mixon led the AFC in rushing last season, when Bates played every game and was second on the team with three interceptions.
