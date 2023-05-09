Bengals Rule Your School Pep Rally at Woodlawn Elementary

May 09, 2023 at 04:27 PM
050923 Rule your School-21
Wil Blackwell
A student reacts to high-fiving HB Trayveon Williams during the Rule Your School Pep Rally at Woodlawn Elementary.

Woodlawn Elementary is the winner of the Bengals Rule Your School campaign. The Bengals held a pep rally at the school on Monday to celebrate.

Students cheered as Who Dey, the Ben-Gals and players Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans entered the gymnasium.

"It was amazing to be out here with the kids and enjoy their energy," said Williams. "The way they sounded, you would have thought we were at Paycor Stadium and we just scored the opening touchdown. It was amazing. The kids were so electric."

The pep rally featured player Q&A, raffle prizes and a student vs. teacher obstacle course.

"It means a ton," said Princeton City Schools Superintendent Tom Burton. "We actually had central office administrators here, we had people all over the district that came in because this is a really big deal. It's an opportunity for our kids to see some of their role models in the players, but also in an entire organization that has done so much for the city of Cincinnati."

Woodlawn Elementary won the Rule Your School campaign after showing their support for the Bengals during the playoffs. Hundreds of schools entered using #RuleYourSchool on social media.

Photos: Bengals Rule Your School Pep Rally at Woodlawn Elementary

The Bengals held a pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary to celebrate winning the #RuleYourSchool contest.

A sign that says "Who Dey" is hung up during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 / 19

A sign that says "Who Dey" is hung up during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wil Blackwell
A Bengals flag with signatures is displayed during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.
2 / 19

A Bengals flag with signatures is displayed during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wil Blackwell
Students laugh during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.
3 / 19

Students laugh during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wil Blackwell
Students pose with a sign that says "Bengals Who Dey" during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.
4 / 19

Students pose with a sign that says "Bengals Who Dey" during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wil Blackwell
Students pose with a sign that says "Who Dey" with student's signatures on it during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.
5 / 19

Students pose with a sign that says "Who Dey" with student's signatures on it during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wil Blackwell
A student runs out in a Ja'Marr Chase jersey during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.
6 / 19

A student runs out in a Ja'Marr Chase jersey during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wil Blackwell
A student holds up a sign supporting the Bengals during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.
7 / 19

A student holds up a sign supporting the Bengals during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wil Blackwell
A student holds up a sign that says "Woodlawn Loves the Bengals" during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.
8 / 19

A student holds up a sign that says "Woodlawn Loves the Bengals" during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wil Blackwell
Students and faculty cheer for HB Trayveon Williams during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.
9 / 19

Students and faculty cheer for HB Trayveon Williams during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wil Blackwell
Students and faculty in Bengals gear sit during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.
10 / 19

Students and faculty in Bengals gear sit during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wil Blackwell
Students cheer during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.
11 / 19

Students cheer during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wil Blackwell
HB Trayveon Williams cheers on students during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.
12 / 19

HB Trayveon Williams cheers on students during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wil Blackwell
HB Trayveon Williams runs and high-fives students during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.
13 / 19

HB Trayveon Williams runs and high-fives students during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wil Blackwell
A student asks a question to HB Chris Evans and HB Trayveon Williams during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.
14 / 19

A student asks a question to HB Chris Evans and HB Trayveon Williams during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wil Blackwell
HB Trayveon Williams answers student questions during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.
15 / 19

HB Trayveon Williams answers student questions during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wil Blackwell
A student runs through an obstacle course during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.
16 / 19

A student runs through an obstacle course during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wil Blackwell
Students cheer during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.
17 / 19

Students cheer during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wil Blackwell
HB Chris Evans answers a student question during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.
18 / 19

HB Chris Evans answers a student question during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wil Blackwell
Students cheer during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.
19 / 19

Students cheer during the Rule Your School pep rally at Woodlawn Elementary in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wil Blackwell
Advertising