Bengals Rule Your School Pep Rally at Woodlawn Elementary

Woodlawn Elementary is the winner of the Bengals Rule Your School campaign. The Bengals held a pep rally at the school on Monday to celebrate.

Students cheered as Who Dey, the Ben-Gals and players Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans entered the gymnasium.

"It was amazing to be out here with the kids and enjoy their energy," said Williams. "The way they sounded, you would have thought we were at Paycor Stadium and we just scored the opening touchdown. It was amazing. The kids were so electric."

The pep rally featured player Q&A, raffle prizes and a student vs. teacher obstacle course.

"It means a ton," said Princeton City Schools Superintendent Tom Burton. "We actually had central office administrators here, we had people all over the district that came in because this is a really big deal. It's an opportunity for our kids to see some of their role models in the players, but also in an entire organization that has done so much for the city of Cincinnati."