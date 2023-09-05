Bengals Roster Moves; Tight End, Defensive End Signed; Linebacker Waived

The Bengals today made the following player moves:
- Signed TE Zach Gentry and DE Garrett Nelson to the practice squad.
Gentry (6-8, 265), a fifth-year player out of the University of Michigan, originally was a fifth-round pick of Pittsburgh in 2019. He played in 40 regular-season games (26 starts) for the Steelers, catching 39 passes for 303 yards.
Nelson (6-4, 245), a rookie out of the University of Nebraska, was a college free agent signee of Miami this year. He spent the offseason and training camp with the Dolphins, and recorded five tackles with one sack in three preseason games.
- Released LB Tyler Murray from the practice squad. Murray, a rookie out of the University of Memphis, originally signed with the Bengals as a college free agent in May.
The Bengals' practice squad currently is at the 16-player limit.