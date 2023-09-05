Bengals Roster Moves; Tight End, Defensive End Signed; Linebacker Waived

Sep 05, 2023 at 05:15 PM

The Bengals today made the following player moves:

  • Signed TE Zach Gentry and DE Garrett Nelson to the practice squad.

Gentry (6-8, 265), a fifth-year player out of the University of Michigan, originally was a fifth-round pick of Pittsburgh in 2019. He played in 40 regular-season games (26 starts) for the Steelers, catching 39 passes for 303 yards.

Nelson (6-4, 245), a rookie out of the University of Nebraska, was a college free agent signee of Miami this year. He spent the offseason and training camp with the Dolphins, and recorded five tackles with one sack in three preseason games.

  • Released LB Tyler Murray from the practice squad. Murray, a rookie out of the University of Memphis, originally signed with the Bengals as a college free agent in May.

The Bengals' practice squad currently is at the 16-player limit.

The Bengals today made the following player moves to reach the NFL roster limit of 53.
The Bengals today signed free agent QB Reid Sinnett and placed OT Devin Cochran (left knee) on the Reserve/Injured list.
The Bengals today signed DE Trey Hendrickson to a one-year contract extension through the 2025 season.
The Bengals today re-signed free agent TE Mitchell Wilcox and placed him on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.
