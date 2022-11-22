Bengals Roster Moves: Trenton Irwin Signed To Active Roster, Prince Waived

The Bengals today signed WR Trenton Irwin off the team's practice squad and waived OT Isaiah Prince.
Irwin, a third-year player out of Stanford University, originally signed with the Bengals as a free agent in 2019. He has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for each of the past three games. He has six receptions for 83 yards on the season, including three catches for 42 yards and a TD on Sunday at Pittsburgh.
Prince, a fourth-year player, was originally acquired by the Bengals on waivers from Miami in 2019. He was designated for return from the Reserve/Injured list and activated to the roster on Monday.