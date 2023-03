Williams, who will be a fifth-year player in 2023, originally was a sixth-round pick of the Bengals in 2019. In 34 regular-season games for Cincinnati, he has rushed for 238 yards on 47 attempts (5.1 average) and caught eight passes for 64 yards. Williams became the team's primary kick returner midway through the 2022 season and had 16 KORs for 356 yards (22.3 avg.).