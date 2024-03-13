Bengals Trade Joe Mixon To Houston

Mixon, an eighth-year player out of the University of Oklahoma, originally was a second-round pick of the Bengals in 2017. In seven seasons in Cincinnati, he played in 97 regular-season games (88 starts), was voted a team captain three times (2021-23), and was selected to the Pro Bowl in '21. He ranks second in team history in career rushing attempts (1571), third in rushing yards (6412) and second in rushing TDs (49). He also totaled 283 career receptions for 2139 yards and 13 TDs.