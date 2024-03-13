 Skip to main content
Bengals Trade Joe Mixon To Houston

Mar 13, 2024 at 04:23 PM
The Bengals today have agreed to trade HB Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans.

Mixon, an eighth-year player out of the University of Oklahoma, originally was a second-round pick of the Bengals in 2017. In seven seasons in Cincinnati, he played in 97 regular-season games (88 starts), was voted a team captain three times (2021-23), and was selected to the Pro Bowl in '21. He ranks second in team history in career rushing attempts (1571), third in rushing yards (6412) and second in rushing TDs (49). He also totaled 283 career receptions for 2139 yards and 13 TDs.

Additionally, Mixon started seven postseason games for the Bengals, and helped lead the team to an AFC title and a berth in Super Bowl LVI following the 2021 season. He is Cincinnati's postseason career leader in rushing attempts (106) and rushing yards (425).

