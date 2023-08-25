The Bengals today waived DE Tarell Basham. Basham, a seventh-year player, signed with the Bengals as an unrestricted free agent in April.
Team Transactions; Bengals Waive Tarrell Basham
Aug 25, 2023 at 11:35 AM
The Bengals today signed free agent QB Reid Sinnett and placed OT Devin Cochran (left knee) on the Reserve/Injured list.
The Bengals today signed DE Trey Hendrickson to a one-year contract extension through the 2025 season.
The Bengals today re-signed free agent TE Mitchell Wilcox and placed him on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.