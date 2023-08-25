Team Transactions; Bengals Waive Tarrell Basham

Aug 25, 2023 at 11:35 AM

The Bengals today waived DE Tarell Basham. Basham, a seventh-year player, signed with the Bengals as an unrestricted free agent in April.

