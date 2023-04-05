Bengals Sign Tarell Basham

Apr 05, 2023 at 11:05 AM
WEB-SignedBasham(White)

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent DE Tarell Basham to a one-year contract for the 2023 season.

Basham (6-4, 266), a seventh-year player out of Ohio University, originally was a third-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2017. He has played in 82 career games (18 starts) for the Colts, N.Y. Jets, Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans, and his career totals include 117 tackles, 11 sacks, one INT, seven PDs, five FFs and two FRs.

Photos: Best of Tarell Basham So Far

Check out the best photos of DE Tarell Basham from his career so far.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Tarell Basham (57) rushes during their NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
1 / 17

Tennessee Titans linebacker Tarell Basham (57) rushes during their NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022
Tennessee Titans linebacker Tarell Basham (57) gets set for a snap during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
2 / 17

Tennessee Titans linebacker Tarell Basham (57) gets set for a snap during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Tennessee Titans linebacker Tarell Basham (57) leaves the field after warming up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
3 / 17

Tennessee Titans linebacker Tarell Basham (57) leaves the field after warming up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws to a receiver as he's pressured by Tennessee Titans linebacker Tarell Basham (57) during their NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
4 / 17

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws to a receiver as he's pressured by Tennessee Titans linebacker Tarell Basham (57) during their NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022
Tennessee Titans linebacker Tarell Basham (57) and guard Nate Davis (64) poses with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) following an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Jaguars won 36-22. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
5 / 17

Tennessee Titans linebacker Tarell Basham (57) and guard Nate Davis (64) poses with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) following an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Jaguars won 36-22. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Chris Carlson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham (93) rushes against Tristan Wirfs (78) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
6 / 17

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham (93) rushes against Tristan Wirfs (78) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is knocked down by Dallas Cowboys' Tarell Basham, left, and Donovan Wilson, rear, after throwing a pass during a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
7 / 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is knocked down by Dallas Cowboys' Tarell Basham, left, and Donovan Wilson, rear, after throwing a pass during a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Montrell Washington is hit by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham, right, during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
8 / 17

Denver Broncos wide receiver Montrell Washington is hit by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham, right, during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham (93) looks on during a wild card NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. San Francisco won 23-17. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
9 / 17

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham (93) looks on during a wild card NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. San Francisco won 23-17. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham, right, sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
10 / 17

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham, right, sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham (93) rallies fans during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Arizona won 25-22. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
11 / 17

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham (93) rallies fans during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Arizona won 25-22. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham, left, and defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92), right, combine to tackle Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
12 / 17

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham, left, and defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92), right, combine to tackle Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham (93) defends against the New York Giants during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
13 / 17

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham (93) defends against the New York Giants during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham (93) giving away his gloves to a fan at the end of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. Dallas won 27-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
14 / 17

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham (93) giving away his gloves to a fan at the end of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. Dallas won 27-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) passes against Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham (93) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
15 / 17

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) passes against Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham (93) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Derick Hingle/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham (93) celebrates against the Washington Football Team during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys beat Washington 56-14. (Cooper Neill via AP)
16 / 17

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham (93) celebrates against the Washington Football Team during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys beat Washington 56-14. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham (93) wears Pit Viper sunglasses on the sideline during an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 27-26. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
17 / 17

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham (93) wears Pit Viper sunglasses on the sideline during an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 27-26. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
FA-Website(2560x1440)

2023 Free Agency Tracker

Stay up-to-date with all Bengals Free Agency moves.

Learn More

Related Content

news

Bengals Sign Irv Smith Jr.

news

Bengals Sign Sidney Jones IV

news

Bengals Re-Sign Trent Taylor

news

Bengals Sign Nick Scott

news

Bengals Re-Sign Max Scharping

news

Bengals Sign Orlando Brown Jr.

news

Bengals Sign Cody Ford

news

Bengals Re-Sign Trayveon Williams

news

Bengals Re-Sign Germaine Pratt

news

Bengals Re-Sign Michael J. Thomas

news

Bengals Re-Sign Jalen Davis

Advertising