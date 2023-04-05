Bengals Sign Tarell Basham

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent DE Tarell Basham to a one-year contract for the 2023 season.
Basham (6-4, 266), a seventh-year player out of Ohio University, originally was a third-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2017. He has played in 82 career games (18 starts) for the Colts, N.Y. Jets, Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans, and his career totals include 117 tackles, 11 sacks, one INT, seven PDs, five FFs and two FRs.
Check out the best photos of DE Tarell Basham from his career so far.
