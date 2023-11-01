Bengals Roster Moves: Tight End Signed to Active Roster, LB Signed to Practice Squad

Nov 01, 2023 at 10:15 AM

The Bengals today made the following roster moves:

Signed TE Tanner Hudson off the practice squad to the active roster. Hudson, a fourth-year player out of Southern Arkansas University, was signed to the Bengals' practice squad in December of 2022. He has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for two games this season (Week 3 vs. the L.A. Rams and Week 4 at Tennessee), totaling four receptions for 48 yards.

Signed free agent LB Clay Johnston to the practice squad. Johnston (6-1, 232), a fourth-year player out of Baylor University, was acquired on waivers by Cincinnati midway through the 2021 season. He played in 23 regular-season games (one start) for the Bengals from 2021-22, recording 11 defensive tackles and 14 special teams tackles. Johnston became a free agent in March.

