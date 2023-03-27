Bengals Sign Sidney Jones IV

Mar 27, 2023 at 02:04 PM
s-JonesIV_Signed(WEB)

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent CB Sidney Jones IV to a one-year contract for the 2023 season.

Jones (6-0, 181), a sixth-year player out of the University of Washington, originally was a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. He has played in 57 career games (27 starts) for the Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders, and has 151 tackles, 30 PDs, four INTs and one FF.

Photos: Best of Sidney Jones IV So Far

Check out the best photos of CB Sidney Jones IV from his career so far.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson, left, is unable to hold on to a pass as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
1 / 15

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson, left, is unable to hold on to a pass as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs before an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
2 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs before an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) lines up against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
3 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) lines up against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
4 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) reaches for yardage after a catch as Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) makes the tackle during an NFL football game in Detroit, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
5 / 15

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) reaches for yardage after a catch as Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) makes the tackle during an NFL football game in Detroit, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) looks on during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)
6 / 15

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) looks on during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

Lachlan Cunningham/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) in pass coverage against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
7 / 15

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) in pass coverage against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

John McCoy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) celebrates after a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis )
8 / 15

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) celebrates after a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis )

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) is stopped by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
9 / 15

Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) is stopped by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones is tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV as he catches a ball in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/ John Froschauer)
10 / 15

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones is tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV as he catches a ball in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/ John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Sidney Jones IV is pictured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. The Rams won 26-17. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
11 / 15

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Sidney Jones IV is pictured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. The Rams won 26-17. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers tight end Ross Dwelley (82) catches pass for a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) in the first quarter during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)
12 / 15

San Francisco 49ers tight end Ross Dwelley (82) catches pass for a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) in the first quarter during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

Lachlan Cunningham/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) before a play during the first half an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 30-17. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
13 / 15

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) before a play during the first half an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 30-17. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green (94), defensive back Ryan Neal (26), cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. The Titans won 33-30 in overtime. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
14 / 15

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green (94), defensive back Ryan Neal (26), cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. The Titans won 33-30 in overtime. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars' Sidney Jones IV runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
15 / 15

Jacksonville Jaguars' Sidney Jones IV runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
FA-Website(2560x1440)

2023 Free Agency Tracker

Stay up-to-date with all Bengals Free Agency moves.

Learn More

Related Content

news

Bengals Re-Sign Trent Taylor

news

Bengals Sign Nick Scott

news

Bengals Re-Sign Max Scharping

news

Bengals Sign Orlando Brown Jr.

news

Bengals Sign Cody Ford

news

Bengals Re-Sign Trayveon Williams

news

Bengals Re-Sign Germaine Pratt

news

Bengals Re-Sign Michael J. Thomas

news

Bengals Re-Sign Jalen Davis

news

Bengals Re-Sign Bachie

news

Bengals Re-Sign Adomitis

Advertising