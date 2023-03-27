Bengals Sign Sidney Jones IV

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent CB Sidney Jones IV to a one-year contract for the 2023 season.
Jones (6-0, 181), a sixth-year player out of the University of Washington, originally was a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. He has played in 57 career games (27 starts) for the Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders, and has 151 tackles, 30 PDs, four INTs and one FF.
Check out the best photos of CB Sidney Jones IV from his career so far.
