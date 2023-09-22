Bengals Roster Moves: Quarterback Signed to Practice Squad

Sep 22, 2023 at 01:05 PM

The Bengals today signed QB Reid Sinnett to the practice squad.

Sinnett, a second-year player out of the University of San Diego, was on the Bengals' roster during training camp and preseason before being waived on Aug. 29. He played in the preseason finale on Aug. 26 at Washington, completing six of 11 passes for 77 yards and a TD for a passer rating of 107.0.

Sinnett fills a spot on the Bengals' practice squad which opened when QB Will Grier signed with New England today. The practice squad currently is at the 16-player limit.

