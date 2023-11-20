Bengals Roster Moves: QB Signed to Practice Squad, Chase Brown Designated To Return, Guard to Practice Squad/Injured List

The Bengals today made the following player moves:

Cleared HB Chase Brown to practice by designating him for return from the Reserve/Injured list. Brown, a rookie out of the University of Illinois, has been on the Reserve/Injured list since Oct. 28 with a hamstring injury. Today starts a 21-day period during which he may practice with the team without counting against the 53-player active roster. He is eligible to be activated to the roster at any time during that period.

Signed QB Drew Plitt to the practice squad. Plitt (6-2, 217), a first-year player out of Ball State University, originally was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in 2022. He played in two preseason games for Cincinnati in 2022 before being waived, and was not with an NFL team during the '22 regular season and '23 offseason. Plitt played in five games for the Arlington Renegades of the XFL during the 2023 season.