Bengals Roster Moves: Practice Squad Announced

Aug 31, 2022 at 03:40 PM

Acquired three players on waivers:

  • TE Devin Asiasi, from New England. Asiasi (6-3, 260), a third-year player out of UCLA, originally was a third-round pick of New England in 2020. He played in 10 games for the Patriots over the past two seasons, catching two passes for 39 yards and one TD.
  • G Max Scharping, from Houston. Scharping (6-6, 325), a fourth-year player out of Northern Illinois University, originally was a second-round pick of Houston in 2019. He has played in 48 games with 33 starts for the Texans over the past three seasons.
  • DT Jay Tufele, from Jacksonville. Tufele (6-3, 305), a second-year player out of the University of Southern California, originally was a fourth-round pick of Jacksonville in 2021. He played in four games for the Jaguars last season and had two tackles.

Terminated the contracts of sixth-year veteran QB Brandon Allen and ninth-year veteran S Michael J. Thomas.

Waived HB Trayveon Williams.

Signed the following 13 players to the practice squad:

  • LS Cal Adomitis
  • QB Jake Browning
  • P Drue Chrisman
  • OT Devin Cochran
  • DT Domenique Davis
  • G Nate Gilliam
  • WR Trenton Irwin
  • DE Raymond Johnson III
  • LB Keandre Jones
  • WR Kwamie Lassiter II
  • TE Thaddeus Moss
  • LB Tegray Scales
  • DT Tyler Shelvin

All of the practice players noted above were with the Bengals during training camp. Cincinnati's practice squad currently is three spots shy of the 16-player limit.

