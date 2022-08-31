Bengals Roster Moves: Practice Squad Announced

Acquired three players on waivers:
- TE Devin Asiasi, from New England. Asiasi (6-3, 260), a third-year player out of UCLA, originally was a third-round pick of New England in 2020. He played in 10 games for the Patriots over the past two seasons, catching two passes for 39 yards and one TD.
- G Max Scharping, from Houston. Scharping (6-6, 325), a fourth-year player out of Northern Illinois University, originally was a second-round pick of Houston in 2019. He has played in 48 games with 33 starts for the Texans over the past three seasons.
- DT Jay Tufele, from Jacksonville. Tufele (6-3, 305), a second-year player out of the University of Southern California, originally was a fourth-round pick of Jacksonville in 2021. He played in four games for the Jaguars last season and had two tackles.
Terminated the contracts of sixth-year veteran QB Brandon Allen and ninth-year veteran S Michael J. Thomas.
Waived HB Trayveon Williams.
Signed the following 13 players to the practice squad:
- LS Cal Adomitis
- QB Jake Browning
- P Drue Chrisman
- OT Devin Cochran
- DT Domenique Davis
- G Nate Gilliam
- WR Trenton Irwin
- DE Raymond Johnson III
- LB Keandre Jones
- WR Kwamie Lassiter II
- TE Thaddeus Moss
- LB Tegray Scales
- DT Tyler Shelvin
All of the practice players noted above were with the Bengals during training camp. Cincinnati's practice squad currently is three spots shy of the 16-player limit.