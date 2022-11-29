Bengals Roster Moves: New Additions to Practice Squad

Carney (6-2, 252), a rookie out of the University of Illinois, originally signed with Miami as a college free agent in May. He was waived by the Dolphins at final cuts this year.

Johnson (6-1, 193), a third-year player out of Oklahoma State University, originally was a college free agent signee of Houston in 2019. He has played in 26 career NFL games — 12 with the L.A. Chargers in 2020, five with Jacksonville in '21 and five with Las Vegas in '21, plus two with Las Vegas and two with Houston earlier this season. He has 23 career catches for 422 yards (18.3 average) with three TDs. Johnson was waived by the Texans on Nov. 17.