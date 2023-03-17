Bengals Sign Orlando Brown Jr.

Mar 17, 2023 at 01:35 PM
The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent OT Orlando Brown Jr. to a four-year contract through the 2026 season.

Brown (6-8, 345), a sixth-year player out of the University of Oklahoma, originally was a third-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. He spent his first three seasons (2018-20) with Baltimore, and his last two seasons ('21-22) with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has played in 81 career regular-season games (75 starts), seeing action at both ROT and LOT.

Brown has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons. In 2022, he started all 17 regular-season games and three postseason contests at LOT for Kansas City, helping the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII.

Brown will be available for media in the news conference room at Paycor Stadium at 2 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (57) leads his teammates on the offensive line onto the field for warmups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (57) gets set on the line during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. during introductions before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (57) in action against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (57) drops back to block during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (57) during a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug.13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (57) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) blocks during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (57) defends against Denver Broncos linebacker Stephen Weatherly (91) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (57) runs off the field during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. blocks during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (57) blocks during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack ties up with Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (57) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) blocks during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) blocks during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) in action against the Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (57) during the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. speaks to the media during the NFL football Super Bowl 57 Opening Night, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. watches from the sideline during an NFL Divisional Playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. during introductions before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (57) blocks during an NFL football game against the, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. The Chiefs defeat the Buccaneers 41-31. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
