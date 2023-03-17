Bengals Sign Orlando Brown Jr.

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent OT Orlando Brown Jr. to a four-year contract through the 2026 season.
Brown (6-8, 345), a sixth-year player out of the University of Oklahoma, originally was a third-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. He spent his first three seasons (2018-20) with Baltimore, and his last two seasons ('21-22) with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has played in 81 career regular-season games (75 starts), seeing action at both ROT and LOT.
Brown has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons. In 2022, he started all 17 regular-season games and three postseason contests at LOT for Kansas City, helping the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII.
Brown will be available for media in the news conference room at Paycor Stadium at 2 p.m.
