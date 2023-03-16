Reports: Bengals Strike With 4-Time Pro Bowl LT Orlando Brown Jr.

"I think the reason I've been able to make the last four Pro Bowls is because my peers understand the type of player I am in talent," Brown said, "I believe that being in Kansas City was a lot more difficult and a lot harder because of the one-on-ones. That's what makes people respect me. That's what makes coaches, front offices, players (say), 'When you line up against Orlando Brown, you're going to see him 45 times.'"

The Chiefs used the franchise tag on Brown after not agreeing on a long-term deal and they stayed away from using it again this free agency.

Whitworth has heard that Brown is a better right tackle than left tackle, but he's not too sure about that. "He's been productive both places," Whitworth says. Plus, he thinks Brown's strength and size is a great fit for Burrow.

"Orlando is not going to get knocked back. There is no concern of that," Whitworth said. "Joe just wants to know if you're going to miss, where are you going to miss. If Orlando is going to get beat, it's probably going to be on an outside speed rush. So all Joe has to do is step up in the pocket."

Before dying at age 40 when his son was 15 in 2011, Orlando "Zeus," Brown was a respected figure in Cincinnati. He started his college career at Central State in Wilberforce, Ohio, and finished at South Carolina State before embarking on a 129-game career as an undrafted free agent with the Bengals AFC Central rival Browns and Ravens in the '90s and then meeting them again with the Ravens in the latter day AFC North.

As the Browns right tackle in 1995, Brown started the last game at Cleveland's Municipal Stadium with a Browns win over the Bengals. In 1999 as the right tackle for the new Cleveland Browns, he started the last game at Cincinnati's Riverfront Stadium with a Bengals win over the Browns.

Willie Anderson also remembers a Bengals-Ravens pregame in Baltimore when Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson goofed around in warmups and hopped on the back of the 6-7, 360-pound Brown. Brown took exception and chased Johnson around the field until Johnson showed up huffing and puffing in the Bengals locker room and asking Anderson what he should do.