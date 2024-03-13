Bengals Roster Moves: Nick Scott Released

The Bengals today released S Nick Scott.
Scott, a sixth-year player, joined the Bengals as an unrestricted free agent during the 2023 offseason. He played in all 17 games for Cincinnati in 2023 (10 starts), totaling 56 tackles and one FR.
The Bengals today have agreed to trade HB Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans.
The Bengals today re-signed LB Akeem Davis-Gaither to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
The Bengals today re-signed TE Drew Sample to a three-year contract extension through the 2026 season.
The Bengals today re-signed HB Trayveon Williams to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
The Bengals today re-signed G Cody Ford to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
The Bengals today announced that LS Cal Adomitis and QB Jake Browning have been issued tenders which assure the team will retain their exclusive rights for the 2024 season.
The Bengals today designated WR Tee Higgins as the team's franchise player.
The Bengals today re-signed OT Devin Cochran to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
The Bengals today signed nine players to Reserve/Future contracts. They will not count on the team's active list until Feb. 12, the Monday after the Super Bowl.