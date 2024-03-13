 Skip to main content
Bengals Roster Moves: Nick Scott Released

Mar 13, 2024 at 02:52 PM

The Bengals today released S Nick Scott.

Scott, a sixth-year player, joined the Bengals as an unrestricted free agent during the 2023 offseason. He played in all 17 games for Cincinnati in 2023 (10 starts), totaling 56 tackles and one FR.

Related Content

news

Bengals Trade Joe Mixon To Houston

The Bengals today have agreed to trade HB Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Akeem Davis-Gaither

The Bengals today re-signed LB Akeem Davis-Gaither to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Drew Sample

The Bengals today re-signed TE Drew Sample to a three-year contract extension through the 2026 season.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Trayveon Williams

The Bengals today re-signed HB Trayveon Williams to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Ford

 The Bengals today re-signed G Cody Ford to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
news

Bengals Extend Tender Offers to Browning, Adomitis

The Bengals today announced that LS Cal Adomitis and QB Jake Browning have been issued tenders which assure the team will retain their exclusive rights for the 2024 season. 
news

Bengals Designate Higgins as Franchise Player

The Bengals today designated WR Tee Higgins as the team's franchise player. 
news

Bengals Roster Moves: AJ McCarron Released

The Bengals today released QB AJ McCarron.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Offensive Tackle

The Bengals today re-signed OT Devin Cochran to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
news

Bengals Roster Moves: Players Signed to Reserve/Future Contracts

The Bengals today signed nine players to Reserve/Future contracts. They will not count on the team's active list until Feb. 12, the Monday after the Super Bowl. 
news

Bengals Roster Moves; CB, WR Elevated for Week 18

The Bengals today elevated CB Sidney Jones IV and WR Stanley Morgan from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game against Cleveland.
