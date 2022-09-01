Bengals Roster Moves: Re-signed Thomas, Players Moved to IR, More Practice Squad Signings

The Bengals today made the following player moves:
- Re-signed free agent WR Mike D. Thomas. Cincinnati had terminated Thomas' contract on Tuesday.
- Placed DE Khalid Kareem (hamstring) and CB Cam Taylor-Britt (abdomen) on the Reserve/Injured list.
- Signed TE Nick Bowers, S Yusuf Corker and CB Marvell Tell III to the practice squad:
- Bowers (6-4, 260), a second-year player out of Penn State University, originally was a college free agent signee of Las Vegas in 2020. He spent his rookie season on the Raiders' practice squad, before playing in five games last season.
- Corker (6-0, 197), a rookie out of the University of Kentucky, had signed with the N.Y. Giants as a college free agent in May. He spent all of training camp with New York and played in each of the team's three preseason games.
- Tell (6-2, 198), a second-year player out of the University of Southern California, originally was a fifth-round pick of Indianapolis in 2019. He played in 13 games with one start as a rookie, recording 22 tackles and five passes defensed. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and spent the '21 campaign on the Colts' practice squad.