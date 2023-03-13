Bengals Re-Sign Michael J. Thomas

Thomas, who will be a 10th-year player in 2023, originally was a college free agent signee of the San Francisco 49ers in 2012. He spent time with 49ers, Miami Dolphins, N.Y. Giants and Houston Texans, before joining the Bengals midway through the 2021 season. He has played in 24 regular-season games for Cincinnati, and recorded 14 tackles and a PD on defense, along with 16 tackles on special teams. Thomas was voted a team captain by his teammates for the 2022 season.