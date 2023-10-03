Bengals Roster Moves: WR Signed To Practice Squad

Oct 03, 2023 at 10:00 AM

The Bengals today signed WR Kendric Pryor to the practice squad.

Pryor (5-11, 189), a second-year player out of the University of Wisconsin, originally was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in 2022. He played in all three preseason games for Cincinnati in 2022 before being waived on final cuts. Pryor was acquired by Jacksonville on waivers and spent his rookie season on the Jaguars' 53-man roster, but did not see game action. He was waived by Jacksonville on Aug. 29.

The Bengals' practice squad currently is at the 16-player limit.

