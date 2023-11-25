Bengals Roster Moves: Joe Burrow to Reserved/Injured List, Chase Brown Activated, QB Elevated for Week 12

The Bengals today made the following roster moves:
Placed QB Joe Burrow on the Reserve/Injured list. Burrow, a fourth-year player, suffered a right wrist injury in the team's Week 11 game at Baltimore.
Returned HB Chase Brown to the active roster from the Reserve/Injured list. Brown had been on the Reserve/Injured list since Oct. 28 with a hamstring injury. He had been designated for return from Reserve/Injured and cleared to practice on Monday.
Elevated QB AJ McCarron from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game against Pittsburgh. McCarron is classified as a standard elevation. As a practice squad player being elevated to the active roster for the game, he automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.