Team Transaction: Bachie to Roster, Shelvin Elevated

Oct 22, 2022 at 11:35 AM

The Bengals today activated LB Joe Bachie to the roster from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list and elevated DT Tyler Shelvin from the practice squad to the active roster.

Bachie had been on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list since Aug. 30 with a knee injury. He had been cleared to resume practicing on Wednesday.

The move with Shelvin is classified as a standard elevation. As a practice squad player being elevated to the active roster for tomorrow's game against Atlanta, he automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.

