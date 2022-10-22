Team Transaction: Bachie to Roster, Shelvin Elevated

The Bengals today activated LB Joe Bachie to the roster from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list and elevated DT Tyler Shelvin from the practice squad to the active roster.
Bachie had been on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list since Aug. 30 with a knee injury. He had been cleared to resume practicing on Wednesday.
The move with Shelvin is classified as a standard elevation. As a practice squad player being elevated to the active roster for tomorrow's game against Atlanta, he automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.