Bengals Roster Moves: Bachie to Return to Practice

The Bengals today cleared LB Joe Bachie to resume practicing with the team.
Bachie was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list on Aug. 30 with a knee injury. He remains on RPUP, but he may now practice without counting against the 53-player roster limit for a period of up to 21 days. The team may choose to activate Bachie to the roster at any time during the 21-day period.
Bachie, a third-year player, played in nine games for the Bengals last season with two starts, recording 28 tackles and a pass defensed.