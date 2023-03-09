Bengals Re-Sign Jalen Davis

Mar 09, 2023 at 04:15 PM
MicrosoftTeams-image (87)

The Bengals today re-signed CB Jalen Davis to a two-year contract extension through the 2024 season.

Davis, who will be a fourth-year player in 2023, originally was a 2018 college free agent signee of the Miami Dolphins and later spent time with the Arizona Cardinals. He joined the Bengals' practice squad midway through the 2020 season, then signed to the team's active roster later in the year. He has played in 34 regular-season games for Cincinnati, and recorded 11 tackles and a PD on defense, along with two tackles, a FF and a FR on special teams.

