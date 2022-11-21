Bengals Roster Moves: Prince to Active Roster, Wide Receiver Waived, Practice Squad Linebacker Released

The Bengals today made the following roster moves:
- Designated OT Isaiah Prince for return from the Reserve/Injured list and returned him to the active roster. Prince, a fourth-year veteran, had been on the Reserve/Injured list since Sept. 2 with an elbow injury.
- Waived WR Mike D. Thomas. Thomas, a seventh-year player, originally signed with the Bengals as a free agent during the 2020 offseason.
- Released LB Tegray Scales from the practice squad. Scales, a first-year player out of Indiana University, signed with the Bengals as a free agent in July.