Bengals Sign Irv Smith Jr.

Mar 30, 2023 at 10:15 AM
The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent TE Irv Smith Jr. to a one-year contract for the 2023 season.

Smith (6-2, 240), a fifth-year player out of the University of Alabama, originally was a second-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. He spent each of his first four NFL seasons with the Vikings and played in 37 games (15 starts), totaling 91 receptions for 858 yards and nine TDs.

Photos: Best Of Irv Smith Jr. So Far

Check out the best photos of TE Irv Smith Jr. from his career so far.

Minnesota Vikings' Irv Smith Jr. celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL wild card football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Minnesota Vikings' Irv Smith Jr. celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL wild card football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) reacts after a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) reacts after a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) warms up before an NFL wild-card football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) warms up before an NFL wild-card football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. warms before an NFL wild-card football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. warms before an NFL wild-card football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) makes a catch for a touchdown, pursued by Miami Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen (27), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) makes a catch for a touchdown, pursued by Miami Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen (27), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, left, celebrates a run with tight end Irv Smith Jr. during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, left, celebrates a run with tight end Irv Smith Jr. during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) watches the action during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct.16, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) watches the action during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct.16, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Alex Menendez/AP
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) in action against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) in action against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. warms up in a Crucial Catch sweatshirt prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. warms up in a Crucial Catch sweatshirt prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) lines up for the snap during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, September 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) lines up for the snap during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, September 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) scores on a 2-yard touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) scores on a 2-yard touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
