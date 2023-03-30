Bengals Sign Irv Smith Jr.

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent TE Irv Smith Jr. to a one-year contract for the 2023 season.
Smith (6-2, 240), a fifth-year player out of the University of Alabama, originally was a second-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. He spent each of his first four NFL seasons with the Vikings and played in 37 games (15 starts), totaling 91 receptions for 858 yards and nine TDs.
Check out the best photos of TE Irv Smith Jr. from his career so far.
