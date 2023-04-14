Bengals Re-Sign Drew Sample

The Bengals today re-signed unrestricted free agent TE Drew Sample to a one-year contract for the 2023 season.
Sample, a fifth-year player out of the University of Washington, was the Bengals' second-round draft pick in 2019. He has played in 44 regular-season games for Cincinnati (25 starts), recording 58 catches for 458 yards and one TD.
See the top 10 photos of Bengals TE Drew Sample
