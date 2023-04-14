Bengals Re-Sign Drew Sample

Apr 14, 2023 at 03:25 PM
The Bengals today re-signed unrestricted free agent TE Drew Sample to a one-year contract for the 2023 season.

Sample, a fifth-year player out of the University of Washington, was the Bengals' second-round draft pick in 2019. He has played in 44 regular-season games for Cincinnati (25 starts), recording 58 catches for 458 yards and one TD.

Photos: Top 10 Drew Sample Photos

See the top 10 photos of Bengals TE Drew Sample

Cincinnati Bengals football second round NFL draft pick Drew Sample poses for a photograph with his player number during a news conference at Paul Brown Stadium, Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
TE Drew Sample catches the ball during the Cowboys-Bengals game in Week 14 of the 2020 season.
TE Drew Sample runs out before kick off of the Giants-Bengals game in Week 12 of the 2020 season.
TE Drew Sample poses for a photo on the throne during the 2021 season media day.
TE Drew Sample runs the ball during Back Together Saturday at Paycor Stadium on July 21, 2021.
TE Drew Sample runs the ball during the Browns-Bengals game in Week 9 of the 2021 season.
TE Drew Sample runs the ball during the Packers-Bengals game in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
TE Drew Sample walks out to the field before kickoff of the 2021 AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium.
TE Drew Sample celebrates after the Bengals won the 2021 AFC Championship.
TE Drew Sample (left) and C Trey Hill walk out to the field before the Steelers-Bengals game in Week 1 of the 2022 season.
