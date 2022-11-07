The Bengals today waived DT Domenique Davis. Davis, a first-year player out of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, originally signed with the Bengals as a free agent in July.
Bengals Roster Moves: Davis Waived
Nov 07, 2022 at 02:30 PM
