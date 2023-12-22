Bengals Roster Moves: DT Signed to Active Roster, Two Elevated for Week 16

Dec 22, 2023 at 12:57 PM

The Bengals today made the following roster moves:

**Signed DT Domenique Davis off the practice squad to the active roster. Davis, a first-year player out of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, spent the first 14 games of the season on the team's practice squad.

**Elevated WR Shedrick Jackson and CB Sidney Jones IV from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game at Pittsburgh. Both players are classified as standard elevations. As practice squad players being elevated to the active roster for the game, they automatically will revert to the practice squad after the game.

Bengals Roster Moves; Defensive Tackle Acquired

The Bengals today acquired DT Travis Bell on waivers from Atlanta.
Bengals Roster Moves: Ivey, Reader to Reserve/Injured List

The Bengals today placed CB DJ Ivey and DT DJ Reader on the Reserve/Injured list.
Bengals Roster Moves; QB Signed to Active Roster, Cam Taylor-Britt to Reserve/Injured List

The Bengals today placed CB Cam Taylor-Britt on the Reserve/Injured list with an ankle injury. In addition, the team signed QB AJ McCarron off its practice squad to the active roster.
Bengals Roster Moves: Joe Burrow to Reserved/Injured List, Chase Brown Activated, QB Elevated for Week 12

Bengals Roster Moves: QB Signed to Practice Squad, Chase Brown Designated To Return, Guard to Practice Squad/Injured List

Bengals Roster Moves: Charlie Jones to Active Roster, WR Elevated for Thursday Night Football

The Bengals today returned WR Charlie Jones to the active roster from the Reserve/Injured list. In addition, the team elevated WR Shedrick Jackson.
Bengals Roster Moves: Wide Receivers Elevated for Week 10

The Bengals today elevated WR Shedrick Jackson and WR Stanley Morgan from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game against Houston.
Bengals Roster Moves: Charlie Jones Cleared To Practice

The Bengals today cleared WR Charlie Jones to practice by designating him for return from the Reserve/Injured list.
Bengals Roster Moves: WR Elevated for Sunday Night Football

The Bengals today elevated WR Stanley Morgan from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game against Buffalo.
Bengals Roster Moves: CB Placed on Reserve/Injured List

Bengals Roster Moves: Tight End Signed to Active Roster, LB Signed to Practice Squad

