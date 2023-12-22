Bengals Roster Moves: DT Signed to Active Roster, Two Elevated for Week 16

The Bengals today made the following roster moves:
**Signed DT Domenique Davis off the practice squad to the active roster. Davis, a first-year player out of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, spent the first 14 games of the season on the team's practice squad.
**Elevated WR Shedrick Jackson and CB Sidney Jones IV from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game at Pittsburgh. Both players are classified as standard elevations. As practice squad players being elevated to the active roster for the game, they automatically will revert to the practice squad after the game.