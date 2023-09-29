Bengals Roster Moves: LB Acquired, WR Placed On Reserve/Injured

Sep 29, 2023 at 05:00 PM

The Bengals today made the following roster moves:

Acquired LB Devin Harper on waivers from Dallas. Harper (6-0, 238), a second-year player out of Oklahoma State University, originally was a sixth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2022. He has played in six career regular-season games (three in 2022, three in '23), and recorded two tackles. Harper was waived by Dallas on Thursday.

Placed WR Charlie Jones on the Reserve/Injured list. Jones, a rookie out of Purdue University, suffered a thumb injury in Monday night's game against the L.A. Rams.

