Bengals Sign Cody Ford

The Bengals today signed free agent OT Cody Ford to a one-year contract for the 2023 season.
Ford, a fifth-year player out of the University of Oklahoma, originally was a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2019. He spent his first three seasons (2019-21) with Buffalo, then spent the '22 season with the Arizona Cardinals. He has played in 49 career regular-season games (32 starts), seeing action at ROT, RG and LG.
Check out the best photos of T Cody Ford from his career so far.
