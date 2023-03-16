Bengals Sign Cody Ford

Mar 16, 2023 at 04:55 PM
WEB-SignedCodyFord(White)

The Bengals today signed free agent OT Cody Ford to a one-year contract for the 2023 season.

Ford, a fifth-year player out of the University of Oklahoma, originally was a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2019. He spent his first three seasons (2019-21) with Buffalo, then spent the '22 season with the Arizona Cardinals. He has played in 49 career regular-season games (32 starts), seeing action at ROT, RG and LG.

Photos: Best Of Cody Ford So Far

Check out the best photos of T Cody Ford from his career so far.

Arizona Cardinals guard Cody Ford (72) blocks against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona Cardinals guard Cody Ford (72) blocks against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Cardinals guard Cody Ford looks to make a block against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Cardinals guard Cody Ford looks to make a block against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford prepares to block during their game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford prepares to block during their game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Arizona Cardinals guard Cody Ford pauses on the slideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Cardinals guard Cody Ford pauses on the slideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) in action against Arizona Cardinals guard Cody Ford (72) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) in action against Arizona Cardinals guard Cody Ford (72) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Arizona Cardinals guard Cody Ford (72) on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Arizona Cardinals guard Cody Ford (72) on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Arizona Cardinals' Cody Ford (72) during the second half of an NFL football game against the the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Arizona Cardinals' Cody Ford (72) during the second half of an NFL football game against the the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Arizona Cardinals guard Cody Ford looks to make a bloack against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Cardinals guard Cody Ford looks to make a bloack against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford blocks during their game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford blocks during their game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford walks on the sideline in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford walks on the sideline in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

