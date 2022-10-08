Bengals Roster Moves: Defensive Tackle Elevated, Cam Taylor-Britt to Active Roster

Oct 08, 2022 at 01:00 PM

The Bengals today elevated DT Tyler Shelvin from the practice squad to the active roster and returned CB Cam Taylor-Britt to the active roster from the Reserve/Injured list for tomorrow's game at Baltimore.

Shelvin is classified as a standard elevation. As a practice squad player being elevated to the active roster for the game, he automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.

Taylor-Britt had been on the Reserve/Injured list since Sept. 2 with an abdomen injury. He was designated for return from the Reserve/Injured list and cleared to practice on Wednesday.

