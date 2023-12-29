Bengals Roster Moves; Cam Taylor-Britt to Active Roster

The Bengals today returned CB Cam Taylor-Britt to the active roster from the Reserve/Injured list. Taylor-Britt had been on the Reserve/Injured list since Dec. 4 with an ankle injury. He was designated for return from Reserve/Injured and cleared to practice on Wednesday.
The Bengals today cleared CB Cam Taylor-Britt to practice by designating him for return from the Reserve/Injured list. In addition, the team signed DT Domenique Davis to the practice squad.
The Bengals today acquired DT Travis Bell on waivers from Atlanta.
The Bengals today placed CB DJ Ivey and DT DJ Reader on the Reserve/Injured list.
The Bengals today placed CB Cam Taylor-Britt on the Reserve/Injured list with an ankle injury. In addition, the team signed QB AJ McCarron off its practice squad to the active roster.
The Bengals today returned WR Charlie Jones to the active roster from the Reserve/Injured list. In addition, the team elevated WR Shedrick Jackson.
The Bengals today elevated WR Shedrick Jackson and WR Stanley Morgan from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game against Houston.