The Bengals today placed HB Chase Brown on the Reserve/Injured list with a hamstring injury.
Bengals Roster Move: Chase Brown Placed On Reserve/Injured
Oct 28, 2023 at 12:57 PM
The Bengals today signed WR Kendric Pryor to the practice squad.
The Bengals today signed QB Reid Sinnett to the practice squad.
The Bengals today waived CB Marvell Tell III from the Reserve/Injured list.
The Bengals today released OT La'el Collins from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list.