Bengals Roster Breakdown As Training Camp Heads Into Final Week

LINEBACKERS (9)

Germaine Pratt (5), Joe Bachie (4), Markus Bailey (4), Akeem Davis-Gaither (4), Logan Wilson (4), Keandre Jones (2), Shaka Heyward (R), Jaylen Moody (R), Tyler Murray (R).

If the D-Line is the club's most talented spot, this may be the hardest room to enter if you're not in the five. Wilson played all the snaps on the first drive and drew a hold on his first play with his new contract. Pratt played all but one play in his first action since his own new deal and had two tackles. And, the guys behind them may have been their best players on the field. Bachie bounced back from last week's chest injury for five tackles while Bailey flew around the ball all night on his 27 snaps, nearly had two picks, and was rated the Bengals' best pass defender by PFF. After playing just five snaps last week, Davis-Gaither got 27.

SECONDARY (16)

S Michael Thomas (10), CB Chidobe Awuzie (7), CB Mike Hilton (7), CB Sidney Jones IV (6), S Nick Scott (5), CB Jalen Davis (4), S Tycen Anderson (2), S Dax Hill (2), CB Cam Taylor-Britt (2), S Yusuf Corker (1), CB Allan George (1), S Jordan Battle (R), CB D.J. Turner II (R), CB D.J. Ivey (R), S Larry Brooks (R), CB Marvell Tell III (R).

Anderson, in a massive battle for that fourth and final safety spot, and Battle, who seems to have the third, dwarfed all the other safeties for playing time with their combined 83 snaps. While Anderson may not have stacked as spectacularly as last week, he did stack with a nice immediate tackle on a punt as a gunner and special teams is going to be his primary role, where he also had an assisted tackle. Battle found out it's not the SEC when he took a taunting penalty after a third-down stop in the red zone, but he also mixed it up in the run game and he had an effective blitz. It was the first time Hill (PFF's highest-rated DB) and Scott played in a game together and they saw what this defense is going to get all year from Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder. A lot of communication is needed on rollouts, motions, and quick throws and they got a 10-minute drive to settle in.

Six or seven corners? Turner didn't look out of place again with the starters as Awuzie readies for the opener. He had good position on the 21-yarder he gave up on third-and-12, but that was 6-4 Drake London beating 5-11. Taylor-Britt, by the way, is in mid-season tackling form. He missed one, but delivered two sure hits on the explosive pair of tight end Kyle Pitts and rookie running back Bijon Robinson. Hilton did it again with his tipped third-down pass to end that first drive.