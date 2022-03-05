Bengals Rookie Of The Year Chase Influencing This Draft, Too

INDIANAPOLIS _ This is one 2019 LSU national champion the Bengals have no chance to get after the last two drafts they raided Baton Rouge for Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase with franchise-changing first-round picks.

A big reason cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr., is a projected top ten draft pick is because of those daily practice confrontations with Chase during that perfect season.

"That was a fun matchup," said Stingley, whose face lit up with the memory during his Saturday media availability at the NFL scouting combine. "He made me better. I'm sure I helped him a little bit. He's a strong receiver, fast, he gets in and out of his breaks."

Stingley, who says he's nearly 100 percent recovered from the Lisfranc fracture he suffered in his left foot in the fourth game, had one of the greatest freshmen seasons a cornerback has ever had in the Pro Football Focus era. With Chase sharpening him up Tuesday through Thursday, Stingley allowed just 29 catches on Saturdays his way to consensus All-American.

Like Chase, Stingley grew up near campus. Unlike LSU's other starting cornerback, Kristian Fulton, who played with Chase at New Orleans' Archbishop Rummel, Stingley played against Chase when he was at The Dunham School in Baton Rouge. When they ended up together at LSU, they always made sure they drew each other in practice.

"Whenever we could, we would go against each other," said Stingley, who was far from surprised when Chase lit up the NFL with a rookie-record 1,455 yards. "Not at all. He's Ja'Marr Chase. I've seen that from high school."