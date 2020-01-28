Bengals Remember Kobe

But Dennard was like every young basketball player born in the late '80s and '90s and tried some Kobe moves.

"While I was playing," Dennard said. "You know, the signatures. The shimmy fadeaway. The biting the jersey. Pounding out the chest. That type of stuff."

He was an Iverson guy, but he had a signed Kobe jersey. He watched his interviews and paid attention to his workouts. He was enormously impressed when Bryant went into business while still playing and invested in BodyArmor. It was about a month before the Bengals drafted Dennard in the first round and he took that with him into the pros.

"Kobe for our generation is one of the greatest to pick up a basketball. It affected me. And you look around the world. Football. Soccer. Losing a type of guy like Kobe, Everybody can relate to that. The world kind of stopped.

"I admired him. That championship mindset. Everybody needs to take that into everyday life … I watched his interviews, his workouts, paid attention to what he said. I think that helped me as well as other athletes and other people as well."

Dunlap noticed how Kobe carried himself and how he gave back to the young guys coming behind him.